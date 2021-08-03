Gov. Kim Reynolds attends ribbon cutting for new Sioux City housing development

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate a new workforce housing development.

The development, District 42, is located off Sunnybrook Drive.

Special guests at the ribbon cutting that joined the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce included Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Reynolds spoke about Iowa’s need to increase workforce and said modern housing, like District 42, are necessary to promote Iowa across the country.

“It starts to tell that story that I was talking about, the wide open spaces, the great restaurants and culture and entertainment, the low cost of living is second to none.”

The new development becomes one of the largest in the region. It includes an outdoor pool, fitness center, and a community building. There are options for a studio, one or two bedroom apartments, as well as two and three bedroom townhomes.