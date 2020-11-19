Gospel Mission to receive second shipment of food boxes for distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Gospel Mission has announced they were selected as the recipient of a semi-trailer containing food boxes from the United States Department of Agriculture, with distribution starting Friday morning.

According to a release, the trailer arrived in Sioux City Thursday morning, November 19, and unload the pallets of food at The Gospel Mission’s main office and will be stored in a refrigerated trailer, provided courtesy of Mid-States Utility / Keizer Refrigeration. Food boxes will be distributed Thursday afternoon to other local agencies and nonprofits serving those in need in our community, including The Salvation Army, Sunnybrook Hope Center, Meet the Need Siouxland, and others.

Each food box weighs approximately 33 pounds and is composed of food items from local Midwest producers, including meat, milk, yogurt, and more. These boxes are slightly larger than the ones in the previous shipment, as they contain more food per box.

“We are extremely thankful to once again be given the honor to facilitate the distribution of Farmers of Families food boxes for our community,” said Paul Mahaffie, Executive Director for the Gospel Mission. “Being less than a week until Thanksgiving, it is perfect timing to help those in need with extra groceries ahead of the holiday. We are so happy to be able to do this for Siouxland.”

Distribution of the food to the public will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on November 20 and November 21 from 9:00 am to 11:00 a.m. at The Gospel Mission (500 Bluff Street, Sioux City). This will be a drive-through distribution. Anyone coming to pick up a box of food is encouraged to wear a mask.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was designed to put American farmers and distributors back to work while addressing increased demand at food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits serving Americans in need as a result of COVID-19. Since its creation in May, this new USDA program has successfully delivered over 110 million boxes of fresh and nutritious food grown by American farmers to underserved families across the country.