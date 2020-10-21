Gospel Mission to distribute food for those in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is one of 28 Iowa communities set to receive a semi-truck full of food products as part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families.

The Gospel Mission is coordinating the distribution of food to those in need. Each 25-pound box is filled with products from local Midwest producers, including bread, meat, milk, eggs, yogurt, and fruit.

As many as 1,200 boxes could be available for distribution.

“Organizations around Siouxland are seeing an increase in the need of a lot of services because of COVID, we’ve seen a very consistent uptick in our food pantry in the past couple of months,” said Emily Vondrak of Gospel Mission.

Since its creation in May, the USDA program has successfully delivered over 100 million boxes of food to underserved families.

