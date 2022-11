SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Gospel Mission of Sioux City is providing those without a home a way to still enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Gospel Mission will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch beginning at noon and a dinner at 5 p.m. at their location at 500 Bluff Street.

The non-profit said with the numbers they’re serving on a normal day, they’re expecting their holiday numbers to be double or triple what last year’s were.