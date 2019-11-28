Gospel Mission holds annual Thanksgiving Feast

On Thursday more than 70 volunteers spent their Thanksgiving morning at the Gospel Mission, preparing and serving food for everyone to enjoy a free holiday meal.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –All over Siouxland many families have been enjoying a huge feast of food, but many Siouxlanders took time out of their holiday to make sure everyone has a chance to indulge.

“This experience has been totally heartfelt, totally warm to be able to have a place for you to come or go to eat and live. Whereas we do with your kids it really helps a lot,” said Chavelle Richardson.

Chevelle is one of the hundreds of people who came to the Gospel Mission to enjoy a feast of food on Thursday.

“We just love to truly give thanks to them. These are truly special people to us and we are trying to make their day is special too and we go above and beyond and try to give them a very special meal,” said Paul Mahaffie, the Executive Director of the Gospel Mission.

“I’m thankful for having a thanksgiving meal down here at the Gospel Mission and I love everybody that is at the tables and everyone that is serving us,” said Richard Pipmen.

Many of the volunteers have made serving at the Gospel Mission their family’s Thanksgiving tradition.

“This is my favorite way to spend Thanksgiving. I always have Thanksgiving early with my family and then some of my family come here and volunteer as well. I just love being helpful to other people. That’s what it’s all about,” said Mary Hammock, a volunteer.

For nine years now, the Gospel Mission has been able to help make sure everyone has a place to go for a Thanksgiving meal, giving everyone something to be grateful for.

“I’m mostly thankful to be with my boys, even though I’m a single dad. It’s beautiful,” said Richardson.

The Gospel Mission said Thursday’s huge meal was all thanks to the many donations they receive from people all over Siouxland. They gave heartfelt thank yous’ to everyone who made a donation of food or their time.