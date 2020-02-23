Gordmans at Lakeport Commons to close in the near future

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another store at the Lakeport Commons is also closing permanently.

The Sioux City Gordmans location at the Lakeport Commons announced that it will close in the near future.

An exact date of when they will close has not been released.

Gordmans’ parent company, Stage Stores, sent a statement to KCAU 9 that said:

As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests. As a result of our latest review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Gordmans in Sioux City, Iowa in the near future. This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in our loyal guests and dedicated associates.

From Gordmans’ parent company, Stage Stores

