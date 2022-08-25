SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A mobile career vehicle will soon be driving through the streets looking to help Siouxlanders with job opportunities.

Goodwill of the great plains unveiled their “career cruiser” Wednesday afternoon.

The cruiser is equipped with eight workstations and career representatives will help people with resume building, applying for jobs online or practicing interview tips.

“This will allow us to take service rural communities that might be underserved, perhaps lack internet access and technology. That really helps a job seeker find employment today,” said Briget Solomon of Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The career cruiser is set to hit the roads in the near future.