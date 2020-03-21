Goodwill taking precautions to protect its employees, customers while accepting donations during coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many businesses are remaining and they are having to adjust to the new normal in retail, including Goodwill Industries.

Goodwill of the Great Plains location in Sioux City is taking extra steps to help protect their employees and shoppers during the pandemic.

While Siouxland Goodwill have adjusted hours, officials said that they’re going to stay open and taking donations in order to continue their mission, putting people to work and helping the community.

“We are being very cautious as to the donations that we are accepting and taking those only during the hours that we are open. And we are also offering people to shop with us online. And that also does help put people to work and allows us to do job-training in the community,” said Charlotte Nelson, Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Goodwill is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or online at shopgoodwill.com.