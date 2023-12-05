SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Goodwill of the Great Plains is helping children prepare for the winter season with its Shoe and Mitten Party.

Goodwill’s Shoe & Mitten Program ensures kids in its four-state territory get cold weather necessities such as brand-new pairs of shoes and socks, new warm hats, and mittens. During the party, volunteers will help distribute supplies, paid for in part thanks to community donations.

“Goodwill’s annual Shoe & Mitten Party is a heartwarming event that truly brings the community

together. Local children receive new items and families feel the support and generosity provided

by fellow neighbors who give by volunteering their time and support the event with financial

gifts,” said Goodwill of the Great Plains President & CEO Briget Solomon. “Many who participate

remember this event long into adulthood as a positive impact on their life.”

The event will be on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Goodwill of the Great Plains Support Center at 3100 W. 4th St.

For more information about the Shoe & Mitten Program, or any of the other programs or services offered by Goodwill of the Great Plains, click here.