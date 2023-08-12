SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Goodwills in the Great Plains are celebrating National Thrift Shop Day with discounts.

All 21 Goodwill of the Great Plains retail location, including the stores at 5931 Gordon Dr. and 3100 W. 4th street in Sioux City and 1116 Holton Dr. in Le Mars will be participating.

Doors to the stores open at 9 a.m. on Aug 17 with all customer having the opportunity to win $20 Goodwill of the Great Plains gift card. The first 100 shoppers and 100 donors will receive a one-time use coupon redeem for 25% off their total purchase, good through Aug. 31.

All money and donations recieved will support Goodwill’s mission of helping people find economic self-sufficiency through employment and education.