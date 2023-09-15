SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Goodwill of the Great Plains will start offering free meals to those enrolled in its Integrated Day Services program.

Meals included would be a light breakfast, a well-balanced lunch, and a healthy snack. They will be served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program is part of Goodwill’s membership in the Iowa Department of Education’s Child & Adult Care Food Program.

Integrated Day Services helps to provide adults with disabling conditions and special needs the opportunity to enhance their and their families’ lives through three separate programs; Adult Day Program, Day Habilitation Program, and Virtual Connections.

When the new Mission Services Building opens in early 2025, Goodwill participants will be able to enjoy the programs there.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the programs or services at Goodwill of the Great Plains can visit their website, or call 712-258-4511.

If you’d like to learn more about the services offered at Goodwill of the Great Plains or wish to speak with a Program Manager about these programs, please contact the Goodwill of the Great Plains Marketing Dept. at 712-258-4511 or via email at marketing@goodwillgreatplains.org