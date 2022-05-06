SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders had the chance to get rid of old documents as part of Goodwill week.

Over at the Goodwill of the Great Plains, people were invited to eat some food and shred confidential paper documents.

This was in partnership with Goodshred located in Sioux Falls.

Each container could hold up to 200 pounds of shredded paper.

Not only does the initiative keep paper out of landfills, but it also serves as a way to give Siouxlanders peace of mind.

“For paper document shredding, it’s something that like, you know, if you have anything, that you’re worried about your social security number, any credit cards or anything, this is all secure. All of the people who deal with these documents later on and do the shredding have to go through very extensive background checks and everything like that.”

Baughman said they shred paper so fine that it becomes impossible to piece back together.