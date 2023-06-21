SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After more than 100 years of serving Siouxland and beyond, Goodwill of the Great Plains is expanding.

The Siouxland Chamber of commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony earlier today across the street from the main Sioux City Goodwill location.

The new 25,000-square-foot mission services building will be home to Goodwill’s annual Shoe and Mitten program along with hosting career fairs.

The primary use of the building will be our adult day and day habilitation program, but with that program, the cornerstone is making sure that residents or individuals that are using that program can be integrated into the community. So this is truly a community space where folks can come in and enjoy our services, enjoy activities together,” Goodwill of the Great Plains CEO Briget Solomon said.

The new facility will also serve as a community center with a rentable gym and meeting rooms.

The building will not only have a positive impact on the community, the new facility will have a positive impact on the environment.

“A new unique feature with this building is we’re designing it to be net zero. So that means we’re going to be completely energy efficient. So there will be solar energy, geothermal technology, so it’ll be a self-sufficient building which is something very unique to this area and unique to adult day programs,” Solomon said.

The new Goodwill of the Great Plains Mission Services Building is expected to open in early 2025.