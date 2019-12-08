Goodwill of the Great Plains gives 1,000 local kids winter essentials

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As it gets colder outside, it’s more important than ever that Siouxlanders have the proper gear to brace for Iowa’s harsh winters.

Helping make that possible for youngsters on Saturday, the Goodwill of the Great Plains thrown its 78th annual Shoe and Mitten Party where they give out winter essentials to families around Siouxland meeting the needs of 1,000 local kids.

Making the day extra special, the facility is also decked out in holiday decorations with old Saint Nick paying a visit to the children.

“The thing about it is the volunteers that come out here, many have been coming for 20-30 years and they may have received shoes when they were kids so its a great opportunity for them to pay it forward, for them to come out for those in need,” said John Hantla, of the Goodwill of the Great Plains.

And it’s not just here in Siouxland, Goodwill of the Great Plains served over 3,000 kids in total over their four-state territory.

