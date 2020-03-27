Goodwill of the Great Plains closing amid coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday was the last day the Goodwill of the Great Plains was open for the next month.

The center is voluntarily closing their retail and job center out of an abundance of caution for COVID-19.

John Hantla, the CEO of the center, said he hopes his employees will be able to file for unemployment in the meantime.

“We are just trying to react as the rest of the county is. And we want our employees to stay safe stay home, be well, and enjoy some time, and be able to come back when we’re open,” Hantla said.

Goodwill is also asking for no more donations until they are back up and running.