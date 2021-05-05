Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrating Goodwill Week by shredding papers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Goodwill of the Great Plains will be holding a paper shredding event at one of their Sioux City locations as part of Goodwill Week.

The GoodShred event will be held at the W. 4th Street Goodwill store on Friday, May 7 from 10:00 am-3:00 pm.

GoodShred will be on-site accepting confidential paper documents to be shredded safely and securely for free from 10:00 am-3:00 pm with food provided by Louis Bro’s Family Style BBQ from 11:00 am-4:00 pm.

GoodShred recycles thousands of pounds of paper each year to keep out of landfills. The average GoodShred collection container diverts 200 pounds of paper from landfills and provides two hours of job coaching for individuals in Goodwill programs.