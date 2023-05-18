SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxlanders gathered at the Goodwill of the Great Plains on West 4th Street to celebrate a historic anniversary.

It’s the non-profit’s 100-year. During the celebration, Goodwill officials talked about Goodwill’s initiative to help people get jobs. Whether it’s applying for a job or giving tips on what to do during an interview chief executive officer Briget Solomon said Goodwill is more than just a store.

“The cornerstone for our mission is serving individuals that are looking for community employment, so we offer job training programs, our job centers offer support for job seekers that could apply for jobs online, interviewing skills, all those types of things. Really preparing individuals for employment,” Solomon said.

Last year, Goodwill helped roughly 300,000 people across the U.S. After the ceremony, attendees helped themselves to a hot dog and a bag of chips. Goodwill of the great plains will be opening its 22nd store in Vermillion in 2024.