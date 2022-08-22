SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Goodwill will be launching a new way of exploring career opportunities that will find its way to residents in the Siouxland area.

According to a release from the Goodwill of the Great Plains, the community will be able to celebrate the launch of the first-ever mobile Career Cruiser with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Goodwill on West 4th Street in the parking lot.

The release stated that the Career Cruiser will allow Goodwill to assist individuals to find career opportunities, training, and access to resources.

“This is a great opportunity to bring services to people who need them most and often have the fewest resources to travel for assistance,” said Vice President of Mission Advancement for Goodwill Shawn Fick, “The Career Cruiser will allow more people to expand their skills and seek out new career opportunities It also increases the options of finding a career that fits the skills and interest of the applicant and links them to business and industries looking for talented people to fill their open positions.”

The release indicated that the Career Cruiser will be able to travel across the tri-state region to offer individuals the opportunity to explore employers, practice interview tips, computer training, resume and cover letting writing, career advancement opportunities, and more. It was specified that the cruiser will have eight workstations with internet access, and a career representative to help explore opportunities. It is also equipped with a wheelchair lift system and temperature control.

“The Goodwill Career Cruiser expands the reach of career-focused support and training to community members throughout the region,” said Goodwill CEO Briget Solomon, “The investment is thanks to the generosity of donors and retail shoppers. It has been the desire of Goodwill to bring technology and resources to our rural communities; this vehicle will allow us to make that vision a reality.”

Additional information can be found on the Goodwill of the Great Plains website or via phone at 712-203-7907.