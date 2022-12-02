A view of Goodwill’s 78th Shoe and Mitten Party, where the organization distributes new shoes, socks, hats, and mittens to children in need.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Though the weather outside may be turning frightful, a Siouxland organization is hoping to make it more delightful.

According to a release, Goodwill of the Great Plains will be holding their annual Shoes and Mittens Party for the 81st year in a row distributing new shoes, socks, hats, and mittens to children in need in the Siouxland area.

In 2021, Goodwill served 2,424 children in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. This year, Goodwill plans to serve 2,750 children according to the release.

“The simple act of receiving a new pair of shoes makes a lasting impact on a child’s life. In addition to seeing the smiles on children’s faces during this heartwarming event, we hear joyful stories from community members who received shoes as a child. Our volunteers and Goodwill team come together to make this a magical day where kids leave feeling cared for,” said Briget Solomon, Chief Executive Officer for Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Support Center on West 4th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 3 and will serve around 1,000 Siouxland children ages 5 through 11.

The non-profit’s annual event started in 1941 at the Sioux City Goodwill store by the late John Perry Hantla.