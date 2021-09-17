Good Samaritan frees woman from fiery crash near Alton, Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another driver freed a woman who was trapped in her minivan after it caught on fire from a collision Thursday evening near Alton, Iowa.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, there were alerted to the crash on Highway 60, about a mile north of Alton, at 5:20 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Nelson, 38, of Crescent, was driving a semi pulling a cattle trailer north and slowed to make a turn onto 440th Street when Kayleen Stallman, 37, of Denison, hit the trailer from behind.

Stallman’s minivan caught fire with her trapped inside before another motorist freed her.

Stallman was taken to Orange City Area Health and later flown to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City for further treatment.

The minivan had about $10,000 in damage, and the cattle trailer had an estimated $20,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office cited Stallman for following to close and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

The Orange City Police Department, Alton Ambulance, Alton Fire Department, Orange City Ambulance, and Iowa State Patrol assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.