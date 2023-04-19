SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A familiar face with viewers each morning on KCAU 9 is helping celebrate the inauguration of Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley.

Good Morning America Co-Anchor Robin Roberts spoke to several hundred people at Epply Auditorium on Wednesday as part of the Waitt Lecture Series.

Roberts’s connection to the institution spans many years. Her father, Colonel Laurence Roberts, was a 1957 graduate of Morningside and later served in the U.S. Air Force as a member of the acclaimed Tuskegee Airmen.

Roberts participated in a Q&A with President Mosley, sharing stories of growing up in the South and eventually working her way to the anchor desk at ESPN.

Roberts has been a contributor to Good Morning America since 1995.