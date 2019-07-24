Goo Goo Dolls making Sioux City stop on tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Goo Good Dolls will be in Sioux City in early November.

The four-time Grammy-nominated band is going on a nationwide tour across North America for their new album “Miracle Pill.” During that tour, they will be stopping at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, November 2.

The Goo Goo Dolls recently put out the new single “Miracle Pill.” It is ranking Hot AC Radio’s most added song. It is the first single on the band’s 12th studio album, named after the single.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought by clicking here or by visiting the Prime Bank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.