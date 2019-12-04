Gonzalez-Diego pleads not guilty in court to hit and run accident back in June

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The teenager accused of killing a South Sioux City grandmother in a hit and run accident, appeared in court Tuesday telling a judge that she is not guilty.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego making her first appearance in Dakota County District Court Tuesday morning facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while under the influence.

19-year-old Gonzalez Diego of Sioux City was mostly emotionless as she sat in handcuffs in the Dakota City Courtroom, even appeared to roll her eyes as the judge read her charges aloud.

Those charges are connected to a deadly hit and run in South Sioux City back in June.

She is accused of hitting Antonia Lopez de Ramirez while driving drunk.

Lopez de Ramirez later died from her injuries.

Gonzalez-Diego was arrested in Sioux City just a few hours after the incident and charged with OWI and already pleaded guilty to that charge.

A pre-trial hearing for Gonzalez-Diego is scheduled for January 7.