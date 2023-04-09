SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Masters is finally back in full swing, and local golfers also hit the links.

After a long winter and pretty wet spring, the greens are back to being green are local golfers are taking advantage of the warm conditions to get the first shots out of the season.

We spoke with Bob Walker with Green Valley Golf Course here in Sioux City about what they’re excited about this year.

“Most excited to basically get some nice weather for once, you know, we’ve had years where its been very dry, very wet, hopefully mother nature can be good to us,” Green Valley Head Golf Professional Bob Walker said.