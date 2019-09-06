Golfers tee off at Waitt-Vaughan Open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Friday was a beautiful day to get outside and hit the golf course. Some Siouxlanders got to golf for a good cause as well.

People teed off for the Waitt-Vaughan Golf Open at the Sioux City Country Club, raising money for the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

In addition to helping the organization, golfers got to play alongside PGA professional Ricky Barnes.

“Today is all about the golf. It’s competition. It’s friendly. It’s all for a good cause and having all these businesses in one place all supporting one cause is amazing, it really is,” said YMCA’s Marketing Director Hannah Hemingson.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will help the YMCA fund its programs, from swim lessons to summer camp.