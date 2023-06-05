SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland golfers hit the links Sunday for the 9th Annual Leeds Days Golf Tournament.

Twenty teams of four golfers came out for a round of best ball over at the Floyd Park Golf Course. Funds raised support the upcoming Leeds Days event.

Leeds Days Board Member Barry Bohlke told KCAU 9 it’s about bringing the community together.

“It brings us together, gives us something in common, and it makes you more friendly to your next-door neighbor. So then instead of it being a negative experience with your neighbor, like you’re fighting over the fence or whatever else, you’re actually doing something fun together,” Bohlke said.

On Friday, Leeds Days will kick off with a parade and movie night. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. It will take place on Floyd Boulevard going from Jefferson to Springfield Street. Then at 9 p.m. that night at Carlin Park, there will be a movie night, showing off DC League of Super-Pets.

The Duck Splash competition starts Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Leeds Park Splash Pad. Later that night is a hypnotist performance by Rob Leckband and then the street dance with live music by Jetley Park.