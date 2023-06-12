LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Emory Collins of Le Mars was one of the nation’s top dirt track racers during the 1930’s and 40s, attracting thousands of racing fans at some of his races.

He is being honored with a new exhibit at the Plymouth County Historical Museum. The final racecar he built and raced is on display at the museum, along with numerous newspaper clippings, photos, and trophies.

“The 30’s and 40’s were the golden era of dirt track, and it’s a time that we’ve lost,” exhibit project lead Curt Strathman said. “It’s been so long ago but it was really a fantastic time. Crowds of over 70,000 would go to some of the state fairs at that time. It was an amazing show.”

The exhibit’s artifacts were held by Collins’ wife. Some of the items were donated to the museum when she passed away in 2004. Other pieces were donated by Strathman and his wife who are friends of the family.

“Been read all the scrapbooks about Emory’s life and realized this is a really a neat story. But if you ask people, one out of 10 maybe knew something about him; It happened so long ago. He retired in ’51, so I just knew the story just needed to be out and kind of — This is a dream come true today, because this is what I was hoping for,” Strathman said.

The Plymouth County Historical Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.