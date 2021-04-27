Golden Corral in Sioux City to reopen this spring

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Golden Corral in Sioux City is set to reopen this spring.

That’s according to the Golden Corral website.

The Sioux City location at 5230 Sergeant Road hasn’t listed the exact date it will reopen nor its hours of operation.

On the company’s career portal, there are nine positions available for the Sioux City location, including cooks, servers, and managers.

The Sioux City Golden Corral closed in June 2019.

KCAU 9 has reached out to Golden Corral for a comment but has yet to hear back from them.