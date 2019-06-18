Local News

Golden Corral in Sioux City closes

The franchisee owner said that he has offered employees a chance to relocate.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Golden Corral in Sioux City has closed its doors. 

The owner of the buffet, Maxfield Management Group LLC (MMG), closed down the business effective Monday.

MMG President Dale Maxfield told KCAU 9 that employees were offered a chance to relocate to one of the other Golden Corrals they own. MMG owns three Golden Corrals in Minnesota, one in Omaha, Nebraska, and another in Davenport Iowa. 

