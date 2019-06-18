Golden Corral in Sioux City closes
The franchisee owner said that he has offered employees a chance to relocate.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Golden Corral in Sioux City has closed its doors.
The owner of the buffet, Maxfield Management Group LLC (MMG), closed down the business effective Monday.
MMG President Dale Maxfield told KCAU 9 that employees were offered a chance to relocate to one of the other Golden Corrals they own. MMG owns three Golden Corrals in Minnesota, one in Omaha, Nebraska, and another in Davenport Iowa.
More Stories
-
Council members also took no action on proposals to increase some…
-
A well-known Siouxland activist and family man has died. Frank LaMere…
-
Sioux City Fire Rescue is asking residents to complete a community…