Gobble-gobble! Siouxlanders hike while on the lookout for turkeys

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many, November is all about a certain bird, and Siouxlanders participated in a turkey-centered hike on Saturday.



Woodbury County Conservation hosted a Turkey Treck through the trails of Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Around 30 visitors came out to see November’s favorite fowl and learn about how they fit in our local ecosystem.

“For us to see them up close and personal and learn about the turkeys and their anatomy and why they’re important to our ecosystem,” said the Woodbury County Naturalist.

If you want to hit the trails at Dorothy Pecaut, they are open year-round and will be holding a “Hot Cocoa” hike on December 13.