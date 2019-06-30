Goat yoga class fundraiser held by the Siouxland Humane Society

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday morning, your typical yoga class was taken to the next level with bouncing baby goats.

The Siouxland Humane Society held it’s first ever goat yoga class today and it sold out fast. Participants struck pose after pose with the encouragement of these cute little instructors. As cute and fun as it may have been, it was also a great way to give back.

“Were bottle fed and they’re kind of tame and stuff so it’s really ‘look it, we can use other animals, it’s something trendy and popular’ people are having a good time with them and they’re helping other animals that are homeless,” said Missie Fischer the Director of Development at the Siouxland Humane Society.

Because of the high demand for the class, the Humane Society plans to have more classes in the future.