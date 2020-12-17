Go-kart brings suicide awareness among veterans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A go-kart could be viewed during Wednesday night’s Holidays for Heroes event designed in honor of suicide awareness.

On the kart, you can see the names of veterans who lost their lives in combat or from suicide. The driver of the go-kart, who lost their brother to suicide, wants to let people know they are not alone.

“For the Suicide Awareness people should know that there are people there. That we are there for them and if they are going through a rough time that they have someone to talk to.” said go-kart driver Cadence Casaday.

Casaday said that this will be the first year that they will be racing in the new vehicle.