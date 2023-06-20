SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 90s are coming back to Sioux City for one night in November.

The Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is hosting The Boy Band Night who will be paying homage to groups like The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on The Block, Boys II Men, and more. They will be playing some of the most popular songs along with signature choreography of the time.

The concert is scheduled to take place on November 4 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem and are for those 21 and older.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and can be bought at the Hard Rock’s website or in-person at the Rock Shop.

This isn’t the only tribute band to perform in Sioux City. An AC/DC tribute band is performing Saturday, as well as Emo Night Brooklyn in August. There will be two different ABBA tributes in Sioux City, with the Gimme Gimme Disco at Anthem in August and Mania at the Orpheum Theatre in March 2024. The Orpheum will also be hosting a Queen tribute band in October.