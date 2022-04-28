NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — A global initiative for observing and documenting nature will take place in Norfolk and residents are free to participate.

According to a release from Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraskan s will be able to attend the City Nature Challenge on Friday at 6 p.m. on the southwest side of Skyview Lake.

The release stated that Wildlife Educator with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Jamie Bachman will teach participants how to make wildlife observations in iNaturalist, an app that is used for the global challenge.

Participants can also join local naturalists as part of the Stars, Strolls, and S’mores summer series on Saturday when they observe and identify birds, invertebrates, and trees. They will be uploading them to the Norfolk CNC project. The event begins at 2 and will start at the Cowboy Natural and Recreation Trail.

The release indicated that the City Nature Challenge is part of a global effort taking place over two weeks where observations are recorded then identified. The recording will take place from April 29 to May 2, then identifying between May 3 through 8.

More information about the City Nature Challenge can be found online, as well as information about one statewide and five urban challenges in Nebraska.

The challenge is run by the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The goal of the international effort is to document nature and better understand urban biodiversity, according to the release.

Questions about the event can be direct to Jamie Bachmann at Jamie.Bachmann@nebraska.gov