Global investment popularity spiking interest in Siouxland students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – During the pandemic, there has been increased interest globally in investing platforms. According to a national Charles Schwab survey, 15% of current retail investors began investing in 2020. And, one Morningside University club has noticed increasing interest from their student body in finance.

“Those who are coming from accounting or marketing, they end up switching to finance,” Doctor Lawrence Muzinga said, who teaches Finance at Morningside University.

The Morningside Investment Club is noticing growing interest among students in stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investment opportunities.

“We went from almost 5 to about, sometimes we have 15 students at most I would say. Every Tuesday when we meet, I can see new faces or those who came in the past Tuesday, they come back again so there’s a growth we can tell,” Professor Muzinga said.

“A lot of them actually began trading over the pandemic with apps like Robinhood, other online apps that make it easy for consumers to make their own trades,” Investment Club Co-President Hailey Rice said.

And it’s not just finance students who are interested.

“Investing is something that’s popular for students regardless of what their major is. So whether it’s a Business major or a Biology major, people are always interested in investing and they want to learn more about it. I’ve talked to quite a few students who were accounting majors or marketing majors and they’ve switched to a Finance emphasis,” Investment Club President Zed Heimensen said.

This, having a direct impact on class sizes in the department, including the finance 2 course.

“When we first came here, I was thinking Finance was a tough area. I think we were losing students. With the club and with the, myself coming and bringing a new energy. It was about 3, 4, 5 students and now we have like 10. Last, two years ago we had 21 students,” Professor Muzinga said.

Professor Muzinga says digital platforms make investing easier than ever.

“With social media and with the, everybody wants to learn how to make money, learn how to live a decent life after college,” Professor Muzinga said.

Heimensen said the club manages an online investing game where real money is not staked, but the investor with the largest return every week gets a $10 bookstore gift card.