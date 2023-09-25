SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drivers on Sioux City’s north side should be aware of the Glen Oaks Boulevard paving patch project that started on Monday.

The project goes from Teton Trace to Chambers Street which includes the paving patch repairs, and sidewalk and intake replacements. This will result in traffic being moved to one side of the street on Glen Oaks from Indian Hills Drive to just south of 31st Street and street parking will not be available.

City officials state that stage 2A will close the east side of the 31st Street Court and Glen Oaks, two-way traffic on Glen Oaks will be on the west side and vice versa for stage 2B.

The 2nd part of the project will begin in the spring of 2024 and end on June 21, 2024, on Glen Oaks from Teton Trace to Indian Hills Drive.

There will be a detour using Indian Hills Drive, Cheyenne Boulevard, and Outer Drive.