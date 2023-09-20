SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the start of a paving patch project on Glen Oaks Boulevard from Teton Trace to Chambers Street on Sep. 25.

The project includes the construction of paving patch repairs, intake replacements, and sidewalk replacements. The project will be completed in stages.

Stage 2 will begin on Monday and take until spring 2024. There will be construction paving patch repairs, intake replacements, and sidewalk replacements on Glen Oaks Boulevard from Indian Hills Drive to just South of 31st Street. Traffic will be shifted to one side of the street and on-street parking will be unavailable where work is being actively completed. The work will be suspended for 2023 when the weather no longer permits progress on the project.

Stage 1 will be from spring 2024 to June 21, 2024. The intersection of Teton Trace and Glen Oaks Blvd to traffic. There will be paving patch repairs, intake replacements, sanitary sewer manhole replacements, and sidewalk replacements on Glen Oaks Boulevard from Teton Trace to Indian Hills Drive. The area will be closed to through traffic and a detour utilizing Indian Hills Drive, Cheyenne Boulevard, and Outer Drive will be posted.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with

regards to this project