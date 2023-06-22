SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced that they will start maintenance on one of the city’s glass recycling containers.

According to a release from the City, the container at the Sergeant Road Hy-Vee will be removed for maintenance on Friday. The container will be unavailable for approximately four to five weeks.

The City said that residents can continue to make any needed glass drop-offs at the Gordon Drive and Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee locations. They can also be made at the Fareway stores on War Eagle Drive and Indian Hills Boulevard as well as at the containers at the Long Lines Family Rec Center and the Citizen’s Convenience Center.