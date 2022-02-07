SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City announced Monday afternoon that they will be providing maintenance to their glass recycling containers starting this week.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, glass recycling containers will be serviced one at a time in order to provide consistent recycling to the Siouxland community.

The first recycling container scheduled for maintenance will be the one located at the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard. Removal of the container is anticipated for February 9 and is expected to be unavailable to residents for approximately three weeks.

Siouxlanders will be able to continue to drop off glass for recycling at the other following city locations during this time, including:

Fareway Stores – 4040 War Eagle Drive and 4016 Indian Hills Drive

Hy-Vee Stores – 3301 Gordon Drive and 4500 Sergeant Road

Tyson Events Center/Long Lines Family Rec Center Parking Lot – 401 Gordon Drive

Citizen’s Convenience Center – 5800 28th Street

To date, the glass recycling program has resulted in approximately 1,000 tons of glass made available for recycling from the community, according to the City of Sioux City.