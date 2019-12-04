Giving Tuesday promotes donations to local organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Giving Tuesday is a day of global generosity and here in Siouxland, it’s also a day that funds a variety of local programs that impact our community.

After Black Friday shopping and spending the big bucks on Cyber Monday, local organizations are now encouraging people to simply do good.

It’s how Giving Tuesday started back in 2012.

Anne Holmes, the director of Miracle Children’s Network, described the innovative ways the organization encourages more people to contribute.

“We’re asking people to help fund a leaf for our Miracle Tree. It makes a great holiday gift for Giving Tuesday. You buy a miracle leaf for $30 and we add it to our tree that has hundreds of leaves added to it already this year,” said Holmes.

The money raised through the Miracle Tree helps fund a variety of health care programs including the hearts program, new monitors, and pediatric programs at Unity Point St. Luke’s hospital.

It’s an effort Brian Gilbert, a massage therapist at The Mind and Body Connection Spa in Sioux City, donated to Giving Tuesday.

“We’re here [Tuesday] to support the Children’s Miracle Network by giving out free massages, hand dips and wine samples and we’re also doing our part in the community to just give back,” said Gilbert.

Stuffed animals, socks, and toys were also donated from the community to help entertain kids in the hospital lobby.

It’s an effort Children’s Miracle Network said they’re thankful for and they hope it will inspire more people.