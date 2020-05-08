Giving Tuesday continues in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have now been dealing with the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic for two months, and support remains just as crucial as when the crisis began.

With a surge of cases popping up in Siouxland, the Children’s Miracle Network has decided to continue with Giving Tuesday through the rest of the month for folks to show their support.

Children’s Miracle Network Director Stacey Selk said the Siouxland area has been very generous.

“The Siouxland area has been so generous. We are getting in food donations, monetary donations, everything that has been accepted is going to help our frontline staff that are here day-in and day-out helping these COVID-19 patients,” Selk said.

All donation stay in Siouxland to help local hospitals.

Those looking to help can do so by texting GTNOW to 51555 to begin the donation process.

