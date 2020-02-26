Give Kids a Smile campaign to help teach children oral hygiene

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It is reported that nearly half of children ages two through nine suffer from untreated tooth decay.

That’s why dentists from across the country are again participating in the Give Kids a Smiles campaign.

Doctor Dona Prince is among those offering free dental screenings and more on Friday starting at 8 a.m.

Free cleanings, X-rays, exams and fluoride varnish will be offered to kids ages one to 18 on Friday at Dr. Dona Prince’s practice, 4220 Sergeant Road.

The Give Kids a Smile program started in 2003 as a way for the American Dental Association to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children.

Participating dentists and other team members volunteer their time and services to provide free dental screenings and education to children.

In 2019, more than 29,000 dentists and staff participated nationwide.

If you are interested in signing up or are interested in more information call Dr. Dona Prince at (712)274-2228.