Girls wrestling growing in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wrestling is a male-dominated sport. However, that may be changing in the near future as more girls are looking to compete on the mat.

“So being a girl wrestler you have to have strength you have to be able to work at that and you have to be well rounded to do it,” said Angeleena Rasmussen, a female wrestler on the Sioux City East High School team.

“It boosts your self-confidence, it makes you feel stronger, and it also helps teach you self-defense,” said Brooke Rood, a member of the Le Mars High School Wrestling team.

Rood and Rasmussen are just two of the 457 girls from across Iowa that recently competed at the girl’s state high school wrestling meet. The competition was only the third ever in Iowa and attracted a record number of participants.

“I got sixth, was great anyway, I just wanted to place for my first year there, it was awesome. I loved it,” said Rasmussen.

“Colleges also started looking at me. I did have a college give me a card from, them so I might look into that,” said Rood.

Although girls wrestling is not sanctioned by either the Iowa Boys Association or Girls Union, many girls do compete on boys’ teams. While some may make it to the state championships, others are simply looking to improve their skills.

“They come in and they do everything we ask the guys to do you know some of them are vying varsity boys’ spots and that’s pretty cool, too, but we have the same expectations for them as we have for the guys and they have lived up to it,” said Head Wrestling Coach Shane Hessenius of the Le Mars High School team.

“I introduce wrestling and they might not like it a little bit, but then you talk to them about it and see how it goes, then I let them talk to Angeleena about it,” said Jacob Colon, head wrestling coach of Sioux City East High School.

Word of mouth has been a way to gain more interest in girls wrestling but also shining a light on the big picture of potential college scholarships being offered.

“The scholarships are going to go to those girls that branch out and go into wrestling, and it’s a good opportunity it will save us a lot of money,” said Rood.