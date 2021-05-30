Girls of ’68 hold ceremony at Chief War Eagle’s monument

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A ceremony to honor Sioux City’s early history took place Saturday at the Chief War Eagle Monument.

The Girls of ’68 is a group of women in Sioux City, and they said they are dedicated to preserving and honoring the history of the city’s origins.

The group held a ceremony in remembrance of both Chief War Eagle, a Native American leader, and Theophile Bruguier, the first white settler in Sioux City and Chief War Eagle’s son-in-law.

“We’ve been doing this ceremony for 16 years now just because we think it’s important to recognize both races helped settle Sioux City,” said President of Girls of ’68 Jackie Warnstadt.

The group managers the Bruguier Cabin in Riverside Park, and if you’re interested in paying a visit, they are open to the public through September 12.