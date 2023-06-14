SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children with Girls Inc. are getting a crash course in life-saving jobs.

For the past two years Girls Inc. has been working with local industries to teach the girls all the possibilities that are out there for them.

This year they’ve been learning about Police, Fire and EMS careers, including a tour of the Sioux City Police Station on Wednesday. The children had the opportunity to see the inside of a police car, learn about Crime Scene Investigation, and see a K9 officer in action. KCAU 9 asked the girls what their favorite part about the tour was.

“being able to sit in the squad car and then probably being able to see a K9,” said Ryleigh.

“Hearing all the policemen and policewomen explaining their history of becoming a police officer and explaining their reason of becoming one too,” said Kim.

“Being informed about the day in the life of and what all they do here and probably the squad car,” said Addison

KCAU 9 spoke with Officer Valerie Rose, a Girls Inc. alumni and current board member, about why this program matters so much.

“You could count the number of females on your hand of how many were there with me and now the police department specifically, we’re now up to almost 17 female officers, which is great so just to be able to be that positive role model and example so that the girls know that they can achieve anything that they set their mind to, there’s no limit to it,” Rose said.

after the tours with police, fire, and ems the girls will go back to Girls Inc. and do a hands-on activity about what they learn and film a public service announcement about it.