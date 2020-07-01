Girls Inc. opens back up for members

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Girls Inc. has opened their doors again for members with new safety measures in place.

Kids are being screened at the start of the day and each will have their own tote of items that will be sanitized each day.

Staffers said it’s nice to have the girls back.

“We just felt lonely without them. We felt like it was a struggle like we were doing everything we can to help them, but without them coming to the center every day, it was a challenge,” said Mandy Engel-Cartie, of Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. also limited group activities and the number of people that can be in the building.

