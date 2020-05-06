Girls Inc. of Sioux City provides dinner meals throughout the week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland non-profit agency is finding a new way to provide an education to its members while helping the community at the same time.

Members at Girls Inc. of Sioux City noticed that there was a gap in meals being served during the time of day during the COVID-19 pandemic and that was dinner meals.

Now, Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30, they are serving grab-and-go suppers for families with children ages 1 to 18 and their caregivers. On Friday, they also give out what they call weekend meal kits for families to have meals for over the weekend.

“I notice that what’s interesting is we have a lot of regulars. And it’s nice to see people coming back, because if they’re out and about, they’re healthy and we’re doing something good for the community,” Girls Inc. of Sioux City Executive Director Mandy Engel-Cartie said.

Girls Inc. has been doing these meals since the schools closed down. On average they give out over 85 meals a day.