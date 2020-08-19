Girls Inc. adopts virtual learning program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Girls Inc. introduced a new, full-week program that supports virtual learners.

According to a release, Girl Inc. will provide virtual programs to girls grades kindergarten to 5th grade from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Members will connect to the school’s virtual learning, as well as receive academic program, evidence-based Girls Inc. programming, STEM, and more.

“We were fortunate to be able to provide a high quality, six-week summer program where we instituted strict new safety measures while still providing a fun and educational summer for the girls,” says Executive Director Mandy Engel-Cartie. “Thanks to wonderful staff, donors, supportive parents, and, of course, the girls, we completed the summer without having to close. That experience has helped us with preparations for an all-day fall session for girls attending school online.”

Enrollment is limited for social distancing purposes and is primarily targeted to girls who have opted for full virtual learning, but girls in the hybrid program in Sioux City Community schools can be admitted depending on space.

Online enrollment is available at www.girlsincofsiouxcity.org or can be requested by calling

712-252-1088.

