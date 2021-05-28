Girlfriend stood watch while boyfriend stole more than $5,000 from Sioux City restaurant, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The accomplice allegedly involved in a Sioux City restaurant burglary was arrested after more than $5,000 was stolen.

According to court documents, on May 8 around 11:59 p.m., a burglary took place at 505 5th Street and Pete’s Thai at 507 5th Street. Angel Redman, 26, of Sioux City, and her boyfriend Jeremy Black, 32, of Sioux City, allegedly broke into the Frances building.



Black broke the window of the door on the north side of the building, entering into the hallway and gained access into Pete’s Thai by entering a code to access the inside. Both Redman and Black were former employees of the restaurant.

Redman admitted she was the “look out” person when Black stole $5,367 from Pete’s Thai. Documents said she stood out back by the air conditions and watched the roadway to make sure nobody was coming. The pair was caught on camera going into the building on two separate occasions.

Redman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.