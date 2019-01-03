Girl Scouts open cookie sales with new Caramel Chocolate Chip treat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Just when you started feeling good about your new year's resolution to lose weight, the Girl Scouts are selling cookies again.



The cookie season officially kicking off Wednesday. This year the scouts will be offering a new cookie. Folks can add Caramel Chocolate Chip to their wish list.

The girl scouts say the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for over a century. Their first sales came after a troop made and baked their own cookies. The first commercially-baked cookies went on sale in 1934.